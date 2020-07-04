Visitation at the Inuvik Long Term Care is being suspended effective immediately due to a possible case of chickenpox in the facility. Inuvik Public Health is overseeing the case investigation and advises there is very little risk to the public related to this.

In a press release, the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority noted that anyone who may have concerns due to recent visitation is encouraged to contact Inuvik Public Health during regular business hours. To check on family members who are residents in the facility, contact the Inuvik Long Term Care at 867-777-8130.

Individuals who wish to check on their vaccination status related to chickenpox are also encouraged to contact public health during regular business hours at 867-777-7246.