The GNWT announced today that it will be extending certain economic relief measures for COVID-19, previously set to expire on June 30th. Extending these measures will result in $5.751 million in support for NWT residents and businesses.

Two funding initiatives to support licensed child care programs have been extended until September 30th:

funding to pay up to 75% of eligible fixed costs for child care operators; and

funding supports for enhanced cleaning of child care spaces.

The GNWT will also continue to waive certain fees for residents and businesses, including:

Deh Cho Bridge tolls (extended to Sept 30th);

truck permits (Sept 30th);

NWT airport landing fees (Dec 31st); and

Leases, licences, and concession fees at all NWT airports (Dec 31st).

The GNWT has allocated $557,000 to extend the two funding initiatives for licensed child care programs and expects that extending fee waivers will save NWT residents and businesses approximately $5.2 million.

Caroline Wawzonek, Minister of Finance stated that as the GNWT works on comprehensive plans for social and economic recovery, they are reviewing and assessing the need for various measures that were brought in to provide immediate relief in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today’s announcement signals our government’s commitment to support NWT residents, businesses, and communities, as we continue to determine the best ways to provide support as we move forward.”

A summary of all COVID-19 economic relief measures provided by the GNWT is included in the GNWT COVID-19 Economic Relief Backgrounder. The GNWT will continue to assess what new or existing supports are needed as the NWT continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.