Yellowknife RCMP is investigating two alleged vandalism incidents and is asking for public assistance.

At approximately 11:03 a.m., on Sunday, July 5th, Yellowknife RCMP received a report of multiple vehicles in a parking lot in the area of 50th Avenue and 49th Street, allegedly spray painted. Yellowknife RCMP attended the location and started an investigation.

On Monday, July 6th, at approximately 2:53 p.m., Yellowknife RCMP received another report of alleged vandalism to vehicles, spray painted, at the same location.

The first incident would have happened sometimes between the evening of Saturday, July 4th and the morning of Sunday July 5th. The second incident is believed to have happened Monday, July 6th, between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m.

“If anyone witnessed suspicious activity in the area of 50th Avenue and 49th Street, between Saturday evening and Monday morning, we are asking they contact Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111”, states Staff Sgt Yannick Hamel, Operations Manager for Yellowknife RCMP.