Northwestel is expanding its best network technology to Inuvik by installing new Fibre-to-the-home service throughout most of the community. This will make Inuvik Northwestel’s second Fibre-to-the-home community in the North, following the launch of FTTH in Hay River, earlier this year.

Fibre-to-the-home technology will allow Northwestel to significantly improve internet speeds, reliability, and data allowances for Inuvik customers.

Northwestel President Curtis Shaw noted that this is a milestone achievement and that they will be replacing aging copper wiring to people’s homes in Inuvik with fibre.

“With these upgrades we will be able to launch Canada’s first full Fibre-to-the-home community in the Arctic Circle.”

Over the coming months, Northwestel and project partner Valard Construction will be working in Inuvik to replace existing network equipment and connect new fibre-optic lines directly to the outside of people’s homes. The construction team will gain all appropriate consents from the homeowner or residents to access the outside of the property and will leave all properties just as they found them.

Personnel will be following strict COVID-19 protocols during construction, working from a safety plan approved by Protect NWT.

There is no charge to residents for the work, and there is no obligation whatsoever to purchase or upgrade a Northwestel service. The company encourages all residents to allow for the fibre installation, even if just to provide options in the future.

More details about the project and information for Inuvik residents can be found here.