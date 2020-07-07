The Northwest Territories Liquor and Cannabis Commission announced today that it has reduced the price of all cannabis products by 10%. The price decrease took effect on July 2nd and applies to all cannabis products sold by NTLCC.

NTLCC’s decision to reduce prices supports the objective to eliminate illegal cannabis sales in the NWT. With close to two years of legal sales, NTLCC claims they have a better understanding of the operating costs associated with the distribution and sale of cannabis and is confident that it can reduce the price of these products while continuing to maintain a safe and secure retail regime.

Caroline Wawzonek, Minister of Finance noted that the GNWT is committed to eliminating the illegal sale of cannabis by providing residents with legal access to safe and secure products and that today’s announcement is one of many steps that need to be taken to accomplish this goal.

“We will continue to assess the operations of the Northwest Territories Liquor and Cannabis Commission to find more ways to curb the illegal sale of cannabis in the Northwest Territories in a socially responsible manner.”

In the NWT, legal cannabis can only be purchased from five NWT liquor stores (Yellowknife, Hay River, Fort Smith, Norman Wells and Fort Simpson) and online through the NTLCC’s online sales platform.