Air North, Yukon’s Airline announced today it will be cancelling the remaining flights on the Whitehorse – Yellowknife – Ottawa route scheduled for this summer.

While the seasonal service was scheduled to begin in May, border restrictions coupled with reduced travel demand forced Air North to delay the start of service. The company had hoped to operate a select number of flights on this route at the end of August, but announced today the cancellation of these remaining flights.

Air North state that they remain committed to serving the Whitehorse, Yellowknife, and Ottawa markets and will be closely monitoring the situation when evaluating their tentatively scheduled Christmas 2020 and Spring Break 2021 service to these destinations.

Passengers with flights booked on the Whitehorse – Yellowknife – Ottawa route will be offered a travel credit valid for 24 months from the date of travel. In some cases, Air North may offer to re-accommodate passengers on alternate flights, if applicable.

Passengers with specific travel plans where a credit will not be sufficient are asked to contact reservations@flyairnorth.com specifying the itinerary number and any unique circumstances associated with their travel plans.

Air North currently operates daily flights between Whitehorse and Vancouver and flies to Inuvik up to five times per week. Service to Calgary and Edmonton is scheduled to resume August 3rd. The current operating schedule can be found here.