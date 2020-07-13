On July 14th, government-operated DMV offices will reopen for in-person services in compliance with Chief Public Health Officer orders.

All clients will be requested to bring and wear a face mask, and practise physical distancing by staying at least two metres away from others while inside the issuing office. As part of COVID-19 safety measures, DMV offices will provide staff with hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and gloves. Issuing offices will have limited capacity to ensure staff and clients are physically distancing. Capacity will vary depending on the community and size of the office, so clients are asked to refer to instructions from DMV staff.

To obtain information on booking an appointment, clients should contact their local DMV office. Walk-in appointments will be processed, but wait times may be longer than usual. For DMV services in Yellowknife, clients are asked to book an appointment in advance by emailing DMV@gov.nt.ca.

Clients whose driver examination appointments were cancelled due to COVID-19 will take priority and will be rebooked at no fee. DMV staff will contact them to rebook their appointment.

The public is urged to take advantage of online services rather than visiting DMV offices in person. The following services are available to clients online: