A narrow band of heavy rain will bring significant rainfall to the Hay River Region including Enterprise today and tomorrow. General rainfall amounts are expected to be in the 40 to 60 mm range with local amounts up to 100 mm possible by the time the heaviest rain eases Tuesday afternoon.

In an advisory issued early on Monday by Environment Canada, they noted that showery conditions with local amounts can be expected through mid week and that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Rainfall warnings are only issued when significant rainfall is expected.

Light rainfall is also expected in Yellowknife and other parts of the territories through Tuesday.