At approximately 12:54 p.m., on Tuesday, July 14th, Yellowknife RCMP received a call for service regarding a vehicle on fire in the vicinity of 49th Street and 51st Avenue.

At the arrival of RCMP, the vehicle was engulfed in flames. The City of Yellowknife Fire Division attended the scene as well.

No one sustained injury and Yellowknife RCMP is assisting the City of Yellowknife Fire Division with this investigation.