The Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce has registered the Yellowknife business community for The Big Spend, a one-day national shopping event designed to generate a $100 million to benefit local economies across Canada and are asking Yellowknife consumers to take action by joining thousands of Canadians in making a purchase at one of the many Yellowknife small businesses on July 25th.

The Big Spend will be mapping spending across Canada and releasing information on the economic impacts of this initiative. To record your purchase, go to thebigspend.com.

Tim Syer, President of the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce noted that shopping local and supporting local businesses is a practical step everyone can take as part of a larger action plan for economic recovery in Canada.

“Yellowknife businesses have made substantial investments to safely provide their products and services to consumers. After struggling through months of decreased sales, unpredictable labour challenges, and complex regulatory and compliance rules, Yellowknife businesses have demonstrated their resilience.”

The Big Spend is an initiative intended to benefit communities across Canada. The Big Spend has made a number of free promotional tools available for businesses and consumers that will be distributed by the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce. This includes window decals for our membership to display in their storefronts.

Contact Programs Coordinator, Samantha Stuart, by emailing programs@YKChamber.com to receive promotional material to help spread the word. All participating businesses will be entered into a draw for a flight voucher with Canadian North.