The Department of Education, Culture and Employment announced that the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre will be re-opening to the public starting July 16th. Members of the public will be able to visit PWNHC weekly from Wednesday to Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To ensure the health and safety of staff and visitors, ECE has developed a set of health and safety guidelines that comply with the GNWT’s Emerging Wisely Plan. These practices include:

Reduced overall visitor capacity. There will now be a limit of 80 visitors in the museum at a time.

Gallery capacities will also be limited. These capacities will be marked at the entrance of each gallery.

Increased cleaning. The Museum has been thoroughly cleaned in preparation of re-opening and cleaning will continue throughout the day.

Closure of the Museum Café and water fountain. Snacks from home can be brought and eaten in the café dining area.

Closure of interactive exhibits. Most interactive portions of the museum will be closed, covered or removed for visitor safety. This includes the Discovery Gallery (kids’ area), which will remain closed until further notice.

ECE kindly asks visitors to: