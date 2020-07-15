Applications are open for the ATCO Indigenous Education Awards Program which supports First Nation, Inuit and Métis students across Canada by providing financial assistance to help them in their quest for higher education.

There are three different awards available:

Merit Awards ($500) – for students completing Grades 10–12, including upgrading;

Bursaries ($1,000) – for students enrolled in trade, diploma or certificate programs;

Scholarships ($1,500) – for students enrolled in degree or graduate programs.

These awards, bursaries and scholarships are given to students who demonstrate leadership capabilities and strive to be role models in their schools and communities. There is a maximum of one award per applicant per year. Students must re-apply each year if they wish to be considered.

You can apply for one of our Indigenous Education Awards if you:

Are a Canadian Indigenous person;

Are enrolled full-time in high school (including upgrading) or an accredited post-secondary institution or training program;

Are not the child of an ATCO employee.

To apply, submit the following required documentation:

One reference letter from a teacher, community leader or employer;

Short essay (500 – 1,000 words) describing why you are a suitable candidate;

Proof of enrollment for the upcoming school semester (can include acceptance letter, class schedule or receipt of paid fees);

Transcript from the most recent school attended (unofficial transcript is acceptable).

Only those being considered for an award will be contacted. The application deadline is August 15th. Apply online here.