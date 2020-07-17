A search and rescue operation is ongoing in Tuktoyaktuk to locate 50-year-old Ernest Raymond.

At approximately 3:54 p.m., on Thursday, July 16th, Tuktoyaktuk RCMP received a call for service regarding missing Raymond. The man was reported missing after having not been seen in the community for several days.

Tuktoyaktuk RCMP started an investigation and attended a place where Ernest Raymond was known to frequent, a camp at Reindeer Point. His boat, a 14 foot aluminium boat, was missing.

Tuktoyaktuk RCMP initiated a search and rescue operation, with the assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary and community members. Ground and marine search resources were deployed.

At approximately 11:59 p.m., a vessel was located ashore, near the community of Tuktoyaktuk. The vessel is believed to be of the missing man. There were no sightings of Ernest Raymond.

An unmanned aerial vehicle was used to inspect shorelines in the area of the boat but was unable to locate the man.

Search efforts were ongoing throughout the evening of July 16th, and overnight, but were called off at approximately 3:12 a.m., due to fog conditions. Search efforts resumed on Friday, July 17th.

Ernest Raymond measures 5’8” and weighs 178 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Tuktoyaktuk RCMP is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ernest Raymond, to contact them at 977-1111.