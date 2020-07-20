At around 6:30 a.m., on Friday, July 17th, Inuvik RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in the parking lot of the Nova Apartments. After arriving on the scene, police located evidence of the crime and learned a man had been transported to the Inuvik Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the attack.

Inuvik RCMP started an investigation, and later arrested 38-year-old Aaron Kay, of Inuvik, with Attempted Murder.

At this time, Inuvik RCMP is not seeking any other suspects and believe the incident to have been targeted. The victim has received medical treatment and has since been released from the hospital.

Aaron Kay is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Territorial Court on July 21st.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information to contact the Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111.