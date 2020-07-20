NWT residents are now able to view COVID-19 data through the NWT COVID-19 Dashboard – an interactive, visual tool launched by the GNWT. The dashboard uses visualizations such as graphs and maps that gives residents access to information that is easier to understand.

Residents can view the following information:

New and confirmed cases with daily statistics.

Interactive chart showing active and recovered cases including daily and cumulative statistics.

Interactive chart showing positive, negative, and pending test results including daily and cumulative statistics.

Interactive map breaking down by health region completed tests, people tested, percentage of population tested, and positive cases.

Breakdown of symptoms for confirmed cases.

Travel history of confirmed cases.

Regional breakdown of confirmed cases.

Diane Thom, Minister of Health and Social Services noted that one of the challenges the GNWT has is communicating statistics on COVID-19 in way that is understandable to the public.

“This dashboard helps address this challenge by presenting information through interactive charts and graphs. This is part of our commitment to be transparent in sharing of information.”

The dashboard will be updated once every weekday that is not a statutory holiday, and with greater frequency if the COVID-19 situation changes. To date there have been 2,995 completed tests.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call 8-1-1 (open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week) or take the online assessment and follow the provided directions.