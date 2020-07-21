In a continuing effort to improve and clarify the territory’s public health orders, the Chief Public Health Officer has issued previously-announced amendments to the territory’s travel restriction and self-isolation protocols.

These amendments apply to resident supply-chain workers and resident flight crews and airline employees to codify the precautions they must take during the course of their work to mitigate public health risks.

Diane Thom, Minister of Health and Social Services noted that the decision comes as most experts believe a large second surge of infections is coming across Canada.

“Now is the time to tune up our machine to ensure we have the right precautions in-place to navigate the challenges ahead. We salute workers keeping this territory moving safely as we do.”

Their intent is to ensure no unnecessary interruptions to the daily lives of northerners, while ensuring public health remains protected in the territory.

These changes clarify the rules for supply-chain workers, flight crews, and airline employees living in the territory. These situations were previously handled using exceptional circumstances exemptions. This will streamline the process for workers and companies.