Event Rentals Yellowknife and Mermaid & Moon Boutique have collaborated to create a new festival in Yellowknife to celebrate and support the Yellowknife arts community. The festival on 47th Street runs from July 31st through August 2nd and will be held in front of Mermaid & Moon Boutique at 4909 47th Street.

The programming consists of a variety of workshops, art classes and performances and live music with some of Yellowknife’s favourites including Jen Walden, Terry Pamplin, DJ Puppy & Sami Blanco, Patrick Jacobson and more. Two new businesses entering the market will also be hosting their own events including Gemini Fitness and Studio 47.

The featured events at the festival are:

Audio Visual Performance from Ashley Daw & Sami Blanco on July 31st from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (19+) CAD$20.00

Gemini Fitness: Happy HIIT with fitness trainer Brenegan McNulty on August 1st from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CAD$20.00

Gemini Fitness: Fit Flow with fitness trainer Brenegan McNulty on August 1st from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CAD$20.00

Crafternoon: Jewelry Workshop from local artist Meredith McNulty on August 1st from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. (All Ages) CAD$25.00

Live Painting with local artists Jennifer Walden & Terr y Pamplin on August 1st from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (19+) CAD$40.00

East Coast Street Party featuring live musical performances by Jim Taylor and Patrick Jacobson on August 1st from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (19+) CAD$45.00

Gemini Fitness: Moving Mommas with fitness trainer Brenegan McNulty on August 2nd from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CAD$20.00

Gemini Fitness: Booty Bootcamp with fitness trainer Brenegan McNulty on August 2nd from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CAD$20.00

Audio Visual Performance from Ashley Daw & Sami Blanco on August 2nd from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. (All Ages) CAD$20.00

Studio 47 Afternoon Paint Party with local artist Donna-Lynn Baskin on August 2nd from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (19+) CAD$40.00

Sunday Night Social featuring live musical performances by Jim Taylor and Patrick Jacobson on August 2nd from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (19+) CAD$45.00

Each event is limited to 40 attendees to adhere to physical distancing measures, with booking ahead of time essential. The space will be sanitized between each event and other measures will be taken in the interests of safety and cleanliness. All managed and controlled by professional commercial event management staff.

Food will be available for purchase from Elke’s Table. This event will be full-service and guests will be asked to remain at their assigned tables during the events. Washrooms, hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will all be available on site.

For tickets and more information on each event, head over to their website.