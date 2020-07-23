Minister of Health and Social Services Diane Thom has extended the territory-wide Public Health Emergency under the NWT’s Public Health Act on the advice of Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

The GNWT notes that surges in cases across the country serve as a strong reminder that vigilance and public health measures remain necessary to ensure that risk to residents – and particularly remote communities – is well-managed; that our health system retains capacity; and the GNWT is prepared to respond quickly to new cases or outbreaks.

The GNWT is reminding everyone that travel within the NWT is restricted upon arrival with limited exceptions. It is an offense to travel within the NWT without an exemption under the Public Health Orders.

Everyone entering the NWT is required to self-isolate for 14 days in Yellowknife, Inuvik, Hay River or Fort Smith with few exceptions – no matter how long your trip out of the territory is.

All residents are reminded to follow the orders and advice from the Chief Public Health Officer as we continue to proceed in Phase 2 of the Emerging Wisely plan.