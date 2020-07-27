According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable throughout the afternoon and evening for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms were expected to develop over portions of northern Alberta and southern NWTs this afternoon. As these thunderstorms move eastward through the afternoon and evening they have the potential to become severe.

A reminder that very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.