The City of Yellowknife and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation are working together to host a two-day wildfire preparedness workshop that will focus on protecting communities and their structures in the event of an advancing wildfire.

The City is working in collaboration with YKDFN to develop the capacity within Dettah and Yellowknife to set up a protective barrier that will impede the advance of an encroaching wildfire, using a sprinkler system. This initiative is part of the federal government’s Climate Change Preparedness in the North Program, which supports northern communities in adapting to climate change impacts and reducing risks.

The workshop will take place on Thursday, July 30th and Friday, July 31st, at the Chief Drygeese Centre in Dettah, and in parts of the community close to forested areas. City and YKDFN staff, as well as community volunteers, will participate in training activities over the two days.

In-line with the GNWT’s Emerging Wisely document, numbers are limited for this event. All attendees are asked to respect the physical distancing guidelines as set out by the GNWT and to follow all signage in place during the event. Anyone experiencing fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, tiredness, muscle aches, sore throat, runny nose, headache, diarrhea, loss of appetite, loss of taste, or loss of smell should not attend.