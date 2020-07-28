Tripadvisor has named Air North, Yukon’s Airline the Travellers’ Choice Best Airline in Canada 2020, as well as the Travellers’ Choice Specialty Airline in North America 2020.

The awards are given based on positive Tripadvisor reviews the company received throughout the 2019 year. Award winners are known for consistently receiving great flyer feedback, placing them among travellers’ favorites around the globe.

This is the first time the company has been awarded Travellers’ Choice Best Airline in Canada, and the second year in a row it has been awarded Travellers’ Choice Specialty Airline in North America.

Joseph Sparling, Air North’s President and CEO stated that Air North is honoured to receive these awards, proud of their great team for earning them, and thankful to the loyal Yukoners and travellers from around the world for recognizing Air North’s product and taking their time to provide a review to Tripadvisor.

“I am especially pleased to see these awards go to a northern air carrier as it provides a great illustration of the role they play in the North, not only providing essential air services, but also strengthening the northern economy through Indigenous and non-Indigenous employment and investment.”

Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor noted that although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, this achievements should still be celebrated.

“Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travellers as the world begins to venture out again.”

On Monday, the company announced the Air North Care First program, which focuses on putting the care of their passengers, communities and staff first by implementing additional health and safety measures. As part of this commitment, Air North is not selling middle seats on their Boeing 737 jets, except to passengers of the same social bubble, in order to facilitate physical distancing onboard.