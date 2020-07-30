Five persons are facing charges of Possession for Purpose of Trafficking after a two-months long investigation led by Fort Simpson RCMP.

On May 13th, Fort Simpson RCMP began a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act investigation, with assistance from NT RCMP Federal Investigations Unit and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

Evidence collected through the investigation confirmed the existence of a drug trafficking network, operating in both Fort Simpson and Edmonton. Search warrants were executed in residences in both Fort Simpson, and Edmonton, and an undisclosed quantity of cocaine, drug paraphernalia along with 24 firearms have been seized.

A total of four persons were arrested on July 28th in Fort Simpson, all facing a charge of Possession for Purpose of Trafficking Schedule. A fifth person has been arrested in Edmonton and is facing the same charge.

All were released from custody and the names of the suspects won’t be released until charges are laid.

Fort Simpson RCMP is asking for anyone with information on suspicious activity to call Fort Simpson RCMP at 695-1111.