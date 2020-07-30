Following the reopening of DMV offices, the GNWT has extended expiration dates on NWT driver’s licences, general identification cards and motor vehicle certificates of registration.

Any NWT driver’s licence or general identification card that expires during the period of March 31st, to August 31st, will remain valid until September 1st.

Private motor vehicle certificates of registration that expire during the period of March 31st, to August 31st, will remain valid until September 1st.

Motor vehicle certificates of registration for construction vehicles, dealer inventory vehicles, government vehicles, rental vehicles, school buses, and society vehicles that expired on March 31st, will remain valid until September 1st.

The GNWT is extending expiration dates to mitigate impacts to clients as DMV offices work through a high volume of client requests.

The GNWT notes that issuing offices have limited capacity in order to maintain physical distancing and ensure the health and safety of staff and clients. Capacity varies depending on the community and size of the office, so clients are asked to refer to instructions from DMV staff. For more information, click here.

Whenever the option is available, the public is also encouraged to make use of online services rather than visiting DMV offices in person. Clients can renew their driver’s licences, general identification cards and vehicle certificates of registration at www.idmv.dot.gov.nt.ca/