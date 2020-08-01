The presumptive positive case at Diavik Diamond Mine has been confirmed through validation at Alberta Precision Laboratories. The individual remains self-isolated in a designated isolation area onsite and continues to show no symptoms.

35 people onsite were isolated out of an abundance of caution upon discovery of the presumptive case. Further investigation determined 8 could be safely released from isolation.

Diavik Diamond Mine has the capacity to test with medical expertise onsite and will be in regular contact with public health officials as they undertake an enhanced testing program. Diavik employees are being kept up-to-date and additional precautions are being taken onsite to avoid any possible contact with those who are isolated.

The Chief Public Health Officer has carefully assessed the situation and determined that there is no additional risk to remaining workers and all possible exposures have been effectively isolated.

Under Public Health Agency of Canada reporting standards, as the person lives in Alberta and tested presumptive positive upon arrival to NWT, they will be tallied in Alberta’s totals rather than the NWT’s.

As a result, the NWT’s confirmed cases will remain at five in reporting on the GNWT’s website. All prior cases in the NWT were residents of the territory.

The GNWT notes that as the curve begins to inch upwards in other jurisdictions with some troubling new outbreaks, and as traffic grows with returning and new residents, workers, and students coming from areas with community transmission, the chance for reintroduction is also growing.

While every indication is that people generally are following the rules, the GNWT adds that compliance will never be 100% — and when the rules aren’t followed, the virus can spread very quickly.