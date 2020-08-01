Yellowknife and Lutsel K’e RCMP coordinated a search and rescue operation to locate three overdue travellers on Great Slave Lake. At about 6:09 pm, on Thursday, July 30th, Yellowknife RCMP received a report of three overdue travellers.

The group left N’Dilo by boat on Wednesday, July 29th, travelling towards Lutsel K’e. When they did not arrive at destination as planned, they were reported overdue.

Yellowknife and Lutsel K’e RCMP coordinated a search and rescue operation and engaged the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association. Air search was conducted between N’Dilo and Lutsel K’e. A community-led marine search was organized by Lutsel K’e, but did not locate the travellers.

On Thursday evening, CASARA, during an aerial search, located the group, who had stopped in the area of Burnt Island, all safe. The group eventually arrived at destination.

With the long weekend coming and summer weather, Northwest Territories RCMP are reminding people to stay safe and plan before going out on water. RCMP also want to remind citizens of the importance to plan their trips.

If you are leaving for a trip, make sure you leave a detailed plan to a friend or family member, with time of departure, time of arrival and destination.

The RCMP also recommend to plan extra fuel, food, water, matches, clothing, in case you have to stop due to weather. Always bring a radio, satellite phone or other device and that it is working properly.

Finally, make sure your boat is in working condition. Be sure to familiarize yourself with your vessel and practice your emergency drills.

If you are boating and in need of help, dial 9-1-1 or contact Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111. Make sure to provide as much information as possible, including your location and if anyone is injured, to better assist the Search and Rescue partners in preparing a rapid response.