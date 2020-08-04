The GNWT has established a new funding program to provide non-profit organizations and Indigenous governments with funding for infrastructure repairs and retrofits to support the creation of new centre-based child care spaces in communities.

R.J. Simpson, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment notes that the GNWT committed in its mandate to increasing the availability and affordability of child care in communities and that a lack of infrastructure funding is a significant barrier to the development of licensed centre-based early learning and child care programs, as many available buildings do not meet requirements for providing child care and renovations are often very expensive.

“By helping to increase the number of child care spaces in communities through infrastructure upgrades, we are supporting families, creating jobs, and ensuring children in the NWT get the best possible start in life. This new funding helps to support community organizations afford the renovations required to establish early learning and child care programming for their residents.”

Interested organizations can submit proposals for funding through regional Early Childhood Consultants by August 31st to be eligible for up to $500,000 in funding for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Funding priority will be given to communities with limited or non-existent early learning and child care programming.