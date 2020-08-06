Michael McLeod, MP for the NWT announced $321,350 in federal support of the Aimayunga Women and Emergency Foster Care Shelter in Tuktoyaktuk, the Family Support Centre in Hay River, the Inuvik Transition House Society and the YWCA in Yellowknife.

The funding will allow these organizations to continue providing essential services and supports during the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure that vulnerable members of our community have a safe place to turn.

McLeod notes that COVID-19 has touched all of our lives in Canada, but we must be mindful that facing the greatest risk are the most vulnerable, including women experiencing violence and their children.

“These funds ensure swift and decisive action to address gaps in resources and services in the Northwest Territories. By going directly to women’s shelters, sexual assault centres, and women’s organizations providing GBV services and supports and organizations, these funds support the continuation of timely, compassionate and life-saving supports.”

The Aimayunga Women and Emergency Foster Care Shelter will receive $97,000, the Family Support Centre in Hay River will receive $63,675, the Inuvik Transition House Society will receive $63,675 and the YWCA NWT will receive $97,000.

Lyda Fuller Executive Director, YWCA NWT mentioned how thankful the YWCA is for this funding and its flexibility to help them meet all the pandemic challenges.

“Federal pandemic support to NWT women’s shelters has enabled us to purchase additional cleaning supplies and protective equipment, and to make other changes to ensure physical distancing for clients and staff who live or work in our safe shelters.”

To date, the Government of Canada has invested over $200 million to prevent gender-based violence, support survivors and their families, and create more responsive legal and justice systems.