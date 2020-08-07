The territory’s Compliance and Enforcement Taskforce has issued four new Summary Offense Ticket Information charges for offenses under the Public Health Orders since last week’s update.

All tickets were issued for not following self-isolation protocols and all were issued to NWT residents who chose not to follow the public health orders. These charges are each for $1725 which includes a $225 Victims of Crime Surcharge.

On July 27th, an individual in the North Slave region was charged after showing up in a public place after explicit advice from public health officials.

On July 28th, an individual in the North Slave region was charged after a report they were in a public place while they were supposed to be self-isolating.

On July 29th, two charges were issued in the Beaufort Delta after the individuals did not follow self-isolation protocols.

No further details on locations or names will be provided. This brings the territory’s total number of charges laid for non-compliance with public health orders to twelve.

The taskforce notes that they are troubled by the recent trend of self-isolation violations by NWT residents and remind residents that mandatory self-isolation is critical to preventing outbreaks in the NWT.

The GNWT also made reference to an alleged incident that was reported in Fort Simpson last week relating to people not complying with the Travel Restrictions Order and not following self-isolation protocols, including attending an event. They note that action is being taken and that there are no indications at this time that anyone in Fort Simpson is at risk of exposure.