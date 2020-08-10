The Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, R.J. Simpson, announced two new grants available for all post-secondary students accessing full-time Student Financial Assistance benefits in the 2020-21 academic year as part of the GNWT COVID-19 Economic Relief Measures.

To address the realities that students face with the transition to online learning and COVID-19 impacts, the two new taxable grants will help students with the costs of technology equipment and internet services.

The Technology Grant is a one-time grant which provides $750 towards offsetting the cost of technology equipment, such as computers, printers, scanners, tablets etc.

The Support Grant is an additional $100 per month for the duration of the student’s 2020-21 academic year, to assist with additional costs, such as internet fees.

Simpson notes that over the last several months students in particular have had to adjust to the changing circumstances and environments due to COVID.

“Understanding some of the new financial implications students are facing, we have made numerous changes to further support to our post-secondary students. We are enhancing SFA benefits with these new grants to better serve our residents. ECE is committed to ensuring NWT students/residents do not experience any additional stresses as they pursue their post-secondary education.”

Students can apply for funding or access further information about the grants by visiting the Student Financial Assistance page on the ECE website or by calling at 1-800-661-0793. The SFA program supports students with post-secondary education-related expenses.