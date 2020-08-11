According to Greg Hanna, a spokesperson for the NWT’s Department of Infrastructure, the DMV issuing office in Yellowknife is closed after a drainpipe malfunctioned during heavy rain on Monday, which resulted in flooding.

The issuing office, which is located on the main floor of the building, is the only area affected. The office is closed today and tomorrow as a result of the damage, and could remain closed for the remainder of the week.

Hanna noted that the Department recognizes the importance of driver and vehicle services for residents and are committed to restoring services in the Yellowknife issuing office as soon damage has been assessed and repaired accordingly.

Signage is in place advising the public of the closure, and updates have been communicated through social media. In the meantime, staff will be assisting clients by phone. Certain services are available online.

Hanna mentions that it is too soon to know when repairs may be completed however updates will be shared through social media when available.

This closure comes less then a month after DMV offices re opened on July 14th.