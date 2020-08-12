Following an investigation of the recent positive COVID test, concern regarding the risk of an outbreak as a result of the confirmed COVID-19 case at Diavik Diamond Mine has been resolved.

Diavik’s medical team has tested all contacts of the individual on days five, eight, and eleven. All tests were negative with onsite testing and affirmed by Alberta Precision Labs. Contacts have been released from isolation and the individual who tested positive has returned home to Alberta following all public health protocols.

The GNWT notes that because of rigorous controls, effective testing, and cooperation between Diavik and Public Health, they are confident in advising that there is no indication of any ongoing heightened risk as a result of this positive case.

“If you know people returning to the community after rotation, you should feel confident that there is no reason to believe your community is at any additional risk because of it. If you are returning to work for rotation, you should feel confident that you’re doing so just as safely as you did last time.”

The bottom line according to the GNWT is that there is no reason to be fearful, but there’s every reason to stay vigilant. Because while there’s never no risk, this case demonstrates that taking precautions can help you take more control over your risk of contracting COVID-19.

Moving Forward the GNWT mentions that their public health team will be in contact with other mines in the NWT to go over the incident in the near future to share lessons learned from this real-world example of outbreak control under our territory’s public health measures and approach and that this will aid all parties in responding to any future incidents.