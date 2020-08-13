The CRTC announced $62.46 million in funding to Northwestel to improve internet speeds and capacity for more than 10,000 homes in Yukon and NWT.

Curtis Shaw, Northwestel President noted that this announcement is great news for Northern Canadians as it entrusts Northwestel to deliver on their mandate to increase speeds and capacity.

“The CRTC’s $62.46 million in funding along with Northwestel’s continued significant investments will increase Internet speeds for over 10,000 households in Yukon and NWT with DSL and satellite service and provide an option for unlimited service.”

The approved projects will bring residents in these northern communities to a standard of 50 Mbps download speeds, 10 Mbps upload speeds with unlimited data to close to 26% of the households in those two territories.

Caroline Wawzonek, Minister of Finance, Government of NWT stated that the decision by the CRTC to approve Northwestel’s submission will help close the gap in broadband access for many NWT residents.

“It will fund projects that will complete the “last mile” to connect NWT residents with fast, reliable, and more affordable broadband internet services and will support economic diversification, enhanced service delivery and create new education opportunities across all NWT communities.”

Northwestel will get $4.1 million to improve local access infrastructure and satellite capacity in eight NWT communities and $16.8 million to improve internet access and transport infrastructure in 18 NWT communities. $2.86 million will be for its satellite project in Old Crow, Yukon, and $38.6 million for its fibre project in 19 Yukon communities.

Construction on the projects is expected to start in the spring of 2021.