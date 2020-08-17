Two individuals have been arrested by Yellowknife RCMP following a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act investigation.

On Saturday, August 15th, Yellowknife RCMP executed a Search Warrant issued under the provisions of the CDSA for a unit at an apartment building on Gitzel Street. Yellowknife Detachment was assisted by Police Dog Services and Yellowknife General Investigation Section.

The search that followed resulted in the seizure of approximately 7 ounces of crack cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash. Two individuals, a 43-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, were arrested and charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking of a Schedule I substance.

To protect the identity of a youth who was at the premise, not related to the investigation but related to the suspects, Yellowknife RCMP won’t release the names of the individuals.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in Territorial Court on October 13th.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.