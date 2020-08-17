RCMP in Fort McPherson have arrested and charged three individuals with impaired driving over the past seven days in the community.

On August 9th, a 43-year-old male driver of a pickup truck was stopped on Tetlit Gwich’in Road in front of the RCMP Detachment and found to be impaired by alcohol. He provided breath samples that were over twice the legal limit.

On August 15th, a 31-year-old female driver of an ATV was stopped by police near a local grocery store and found to be impaired by alcohol. She provided breath samples that were over three times the legal limit.

On August 16th, a 37-year-old female driver of an ATV was stopped by police near a local grocery store and found to be impaired by alcohol. She provided breath samples that were over three times the legal limit.

All three individuals were charged with Operating a Conveyance While Impaired by Alcohol over 80 mgs. All three individuals were released from custody and are set to attend court at a later date.

“In two of the incidents, members of the public contacted police to report the impaired drivers”, states Sgt. Mark Bishop, Fort McPherson RCMP Detachment Commander. “We want to thank the community members for working with the RCMP in making Fort McPherson a safer community.”

The RCMP asks the public to continue to report impaired drivers by calling Fort McPherson RCMP at 952-1111.