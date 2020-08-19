At approximately 2:39 pm, on Saturday, August 15th Yellowknife RCMP were dispatched to a back alley between 43rd and 44th Street, where a deceased person was found inside a shed.

Yellowknife RCMP started an investigation, with assistance from NT RCMP Forensic Identification Services, NT RCMP Major Crime Unit and NT Office of the Coroner.

A post mortem examination has been ordered by the coroner as part of their investigation. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.