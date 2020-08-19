NewsYellowknife NewsRCMP investigating body found in downtown Yellowknife SHARE ON: Keven Dow, staff Wednesday, Aug. 19th, 2020 At approximately 2:39 pm, on Saturday, August 15th Yellowknife RCMP were dispatched to a back alley between 43rd and 44th Street, where a deceased person was found inside a shed.Yellowknife RCMP started an investigation, with assistance from NT RCMP Forensic Identification Services, NT RCMP Major Crime Unit and NT Office of the Coroner.A post mortem examination has been ordered by the coroner as part of their investigation. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.