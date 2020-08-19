The Compliance and Enforcement Taskforce issued one Summary Offense Ticket Information charge since last week. The charge was for failure to follow self-isolation protocols and was issued in the North Slave region on August 13th.

The charge was issued after investigating information that an individual had tried to attend a gathering and a restaurant while required to self-isolate.

There is no indication the individual was exposed to COVID-19, and no reason to believe anyone else was. The 14 day incubation period has long passed since this incident occurred, so there is no public health risk which arose in this particular case.

The GNWT notes that this type of non-compliance is particularly troubling as there is always a risk of transmitting the virus to others when gathering in public.

“While it is crucial to avoid any kind of in-person socializing and public places while self-isolating, it is always particularly risky to go to places where you can expect to see many others. Self-isolation works because you avoid others, and limit the chance of transmitting COVID-19.”