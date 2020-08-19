Premier Caroline Cochrane announced today that Minister Katrina Nokleby’s appointments as Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment and Minister of Infrastructure have been revoked effective immediately.

Cochrane noted that because she is responsible to the Legislative Assembly and the people they serve for the overall performance of Cabinet, she felt it was imperative to take action to ensure that the Cabinet remains completely focused on its work on behalf of NWT residents.

“Last spring, the Minister and I made a collective commitment to Members of the Legislative Assembly to address concerns that had been raised in relation to the Minister’s performance. I have not seen significant progress on these commitments and no longer have confidence in the Minister and her ability to fulfill her responsibilities.”

Nokleby was appointed as Minister of Infrastructure and ITI in November of 2019 after she won her riding in the Great Slave region in the 2019 Territorial Election.

Minister R.J. Simpson will assume responsibility as Minister of Infrastructure, while Minister Shane Thompson will assume responsibility as Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment.

Minister Nokleby’s appointment as a Member of the Executive Council remains in effect.

The GNWT note they will not be commenting further on this matter out of respect for the Minister.