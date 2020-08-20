NewsOttawa announces more details on ending the Canada Emergency Response Benefit SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, staff Thursday, Aug. 20th, 2020 Parliament Hill (Vista Stock Photo)Ottawa has extended the Canada Emergency Response Benefit by another four weeks.Officials announced Thursday afternoon that after that the 4 million Canadians still on CERB will be transitioned to either a new “simplified” Employment Insurance system, or the new Canada Recovery Benefit as of September 27th.They say the government is also creating a new sickness benefit and a caregiver benefit.It’s estimated the total cost of the extension to CERB, the changes to employment insurance, and the three new benefits will be approximately $37-billion.The changes to Employment Insurance and the new programs will be put in place for one year.It was also announced that Employment Insurance benefits will be frozen for two years.