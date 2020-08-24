The Department of Education, Culture, and Employment has published an Education Bulletin for the 2020-2021 school year that provides additional information on safety procedures.

The Education Bulletin covers procedures such as COVID-19 screening processes, wearing masks, and physical distancing, including information on how learning approaches may be required to shift, based on the evolving COVID-19 situation in the NWT.

The Bulletin highlights different challenges and concerns that could possibly arise in the process of returning to school and throughout the school year, with a focus on what the new learning experience will look like and what new processes will be implemented under the direction of the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

R.J. Simpson, Minister of ECE states that as the 2020-2021 school year begins, the health, safety, and wellbeing of students and educators remains a top priority.

“We have worked extensively with education bodies and the OCPHO to implement best practices within our plans for re-opening schools that support an effective learning environment as well as the safety of our students, staff, and communities.”

The Bulletin also outlines specific areas of student support and wellness as the GNWT notes that providing support to students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic remains a high priority to educators, and childcare professionals and is a concern that is taken very seriously, and therefore, all students and education staff will be eligible to access counseling services.