A vehicle on fire downtown Yellowknife is being investigated by Yellowknife RCMP. They received a call regarding a vehicle on fire at approximately 3:56 am, on Thursday, August 27th. The vehicle was parked near 49th Street and 51st Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene to find the vehicle engulfed in flames. The City of Yellowknife Fire Division attended and extinguished the fire. There were no injuries and a fence nearby sustained damage from the fire. This incident is being investigated by the Fire Marshall and Yellowknife RCMP.

At this time, Yellowknife RCMP believe the fire could be suspicious in nature.

“Yellowknife RCMP are encouraging anyone who may have noticed something in the area of 49th Street and 51st Avenue early Thursday morning to come forward”, states Staff Sergeant Yannick Hamel, Yellowknife RCMP acting Detachment Commander.

If you have information, please contact Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.