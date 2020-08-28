Effective August 31th masks or face coverings are mandatory on Yellowknife public transit to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Children under the age of two, or persons with an underlying medical condition or disability which inhibits their ability to wear face mask will be exempt.

Customers who do not have a mask or face covering as a result of an exception will be permitted to board Yellowknife Transit vehicles.

The City of Yellowknife has also reduced capacity of 25 people in buses to accommodate distancing guidelines mandated by a Public Health Order. Passengers are asked to enter through the front doors and exit through the rear doors.

For more information, visit www.yellowknife.ca/transit.