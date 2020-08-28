NewsYellowknife NewsFace coverings on YK public transit to be mandatory SHARE ON: Keven Dow, staff Friday, Aug. 28th, 2020 Effective August 31th masks or face coverings are mandatory on Yellowknife public transit to help stop the spread of COVID-19.Children under the age of two, or persons with an underlying medical condition or disability which inhibits their ability to wear face mask will be exempt.Customers who do not have a mask or face covering as a result of an exception will be permitted to board Yellowknife Transit vehicles.The City of Yellowknife has also reduced capacity of 25 people in buses to accommodate distancing guidelines mandated by a Public Health Order. Passengers are asked to enter through the front doors and exit through the rear doors.For more information, visit www.yellowknife.ca/transit. Tags: City of Yellowknifeyellowknife transit