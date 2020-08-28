Closing dates for campgrounds in almost all territorial parks across the NWT have been extended to September 30th.

Shane Thompson, Minister of Industry, Tourism, and Investment notes that this extension offers an opportunity for all residents to enjoy some extra time in them while it is still warm enough.

“As northerners, we are fortunate to have some spectacular parks and campground facilities throughout the territory. “

The list of campgrounds and revised closing dates can be found here. Reservations for campsites can be made using the GNWT’s online reservation system.

Campers planning to use Vadzaih Van Tshik or Gwich’in Territorial campgrounds at Gwich’in Territorial Park are advised that facilities will not be available at either campground after September 2nd.

All campers are reminded to follow all COVID-19 precautions.