Northwestel has written to the CRTC confirming its intention to launch residential and business Internet packages with unlimited data in 7 cable and fiber-to-the-home communities, four of which are in the NWT.

The new unlimited data packages will be available on November 1st, with the company implementing the necessary system changes to permanently accommodate unlimited options in the coming months.

Unlimited data will be available in Yellowknife; Hay River; Fort Smith; Norman Wells; Whitehorse, YT; Carcross, YT; and Fort Nelson, BC.

Northwestel President Curtis Shaw states that the Internet plays such an important role in everyday life, especially with the unprecedented year people have been having.

“With the introduction of a permanent unlimited data option for cable and fiber customers in November, we’re excited to be taking this first step towards our vision of unlimited Internet across the North.”

The company will be submitting tariff applications to the CRTC with more detailed information, including rates. Northwestel will begin taking customer orders once the approved service becomes available on November 1st.

Northwestel has committed to making 50/10 Mbps Internet service with an option for unlimited data available in every Yukon and NWT community, funded by the CRTC Broadband Fund and the company’s own significant investments.

Cable and fiber-to-the-home communities will meet or exceed this standard by November 1st, with DSL and satellite-served communities following over the next 3 years.