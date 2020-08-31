A woman is in an Edmonton hospital after a single-vehicle crash near Behchokǫ̀ early Sunday morning.

RCMP were alerted to the incident, approximately 30 kilometers from Behchokǫ̀, at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The Yellowknife Fire Division used the jaws of life to rescue the driver, an unidentified 19-year-old woman, from the wrecked vehicle which had rolled over.

The woman was initially transported to the Stanton Territorial Hospital and later taken to Edmonton for further treatment according to the police. Her condition is unknown.

RCMP noted that preliminary findings suggest that alcohol could have been a factor.