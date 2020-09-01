The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority today announced the upcoming appointment of Dr. AnneMarie Pegg as the new Territorial Medical Director.

The TMD is the most senior physician leadership role at the NTHSSA and provides direction related to medical staff and services across the NWT Health and Social Services System.

Dr. Pegg first came North as a Community Health Nurse in Fort Simpson in 1999 before returning to medical school. Since completing medical training Dr. Pegg has regularly provided services as a contract and locum physician in the NWT.

While maintaining a practice in the NWT, Dr. Pegg has also held progressively senior roles within Doctors Without Borders including Hospital Medical Director, Mission Medical Coordinator, Head of Mission and most recently Clinical Lead for Epidemic Response and Vaccination at the Paris Operations Centre.

The role of TMD, currently held by Dr. Sarah Cook, is awarded for a maximum term of 3 years at a time. There is no limit on seeking subsequent terms in the role.

The NTHSSA notes that Dr. Cook announced earlier this summer her intention to not seek renewal of the term to focus on spending more time with family while continuing to practice medicine in the NWT.

They note that Dr. Cook has made significant contributions to the NWT health and social services system during her term as TMD, which has spanned since the creation of the NTHSSA in 2016 to when the term comes to an end in November.