Minister of Health and Social Services Diane Thom has extended the territory-wide Public Health Emergency under the Northwest Territories’ Public Health Act on the advice of Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola. The latest extension continues through September 15th.

The GNWT note that the Public Health Emergency remains necessary in order to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as Western Canada’s rate of infection reaches levels not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Our territory must remain vigilant to protect our communities and our health system.”

They note that the territory is working hard through every avenue to address the challenge of rapid testing supplies and that solving this problem will provide new options to identify and respond quickly to cases of COVID-19 when they occur in the NWT.

Everyone entering the NWT and those returning, regardless of how long they have been away, is required to self-isolate for 14 days in Yellowknife, Inuvik, Hay River, or Fort Smith with few exceptions.

The GNWT reminds residents that self-isolation is the frontline of our COVID-19 defense. If you’re required to self-isolate, it is very important to follow your self-isolation plan.