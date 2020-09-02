This instrument tests for turbidity, or how much silt and debris is in the water.

The Chief Environmental Health Officer is advising all residents in Hay River, Enterprise, Kakisa and K’atl’Odeeche Reserve to boil their drinking water for at least one minute due to a reoccurrence of higher than normal turbidity (muddy water).

This advisory is precautionary in nature as there have been no illnesses associated with drinking water reported in the community.

The CEHO, in collaboration with the Town of Hay River, will continue to monitor the situation and provide an update when the advisory is lifted.

All water used for drinking, preparing food, hot and cold beverages and ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, and dental hygiene must be boiled. This is of particular importance in the case of the preparation of infant formulas. Do not drink water from public drinking fountains.

It is not necessary to boil water used for other household purposes. You may shower, bathe or wash using tap water, but avoid swallowing the water.

Alternatives to boiling water include using bottled water or water that has been processed by one of the following methods is acceptable.