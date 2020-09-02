The GNWT has released a discussion paper seeking input on four proposed areas of teaching and research specialization for the polytechnic university that will guide transformational decision-making leading up to its launch.

As highlighted in the Government Response to the Findings and Recommendations of the Aurora College Foundational Review, the transformation of Aurora College into a polytechnic university represents a significant organizational change that will create a new range of opportunities for prospective students and the territory as a whole.

The GNWT notes that every post-secondary institution is unique as areas of specialization help distinguish institutions, their contributions to knowledge, and their scope of learning opportunities.

“Specializations at any post-secondary education institution evolve over time and what is proposed in this discussion paper is a starting point for ongoing engagements around the future polytechnic university. Over time, it is anticipated that the polytechnic university will refine and expand these areas of specialization as the needs of Northerners and the NWT evolve.”

While areas of specialization are a basis for planning for the new polytechnic university, they will increasingly inform many of the improvements to Aurora College made through the transformation process.

R.J. Simpson, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment stated that as part of the transformation of Aurora College into a polytechnic university, they are once again taking an active approach to engaging with partners and stakeholders in the early stages of decision-making.

“Getting the areas of specialization right is important as they will focus the organizational change that will create a new range of opportunities for prospective students and the territory as a whole.”

The GNWT is sharing the Polytechnic University Areas of Teaching and Research Specialization discussion paper with Indigenous Governments, campus communities, industry and other key stakeholders for their input.

Those interested in providing their own input are asked to do so by end of day on September 28th.