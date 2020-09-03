Yellowknife RCMP is asking for public assistance in locating 26-year-old Sebastian Konana.

Konana was reported missing to Yellowknife RCMP on Wednesday, September 2nd. He was last seen downtown Yellowknife, in the area of 45th Street and Franklin Avenue, on Sunday, August 30th, at approximately 12:45 p.m.

Last time he was seen, Konana was wearing a grey zip-up hoodie with Diamond Glass’ logo, blue jeans and running shoes.

Sebastian Konana is of smaller stature, at 4 feet 7 inches and weighing 77 pounds, with short black hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sebastian Konana is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.