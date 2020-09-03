Sign for the drive through COVID-19 screening service in Yellowknife. Photo from the NTHSSA.

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Service Authority is opening the drive through COVID-19 screening service in Yellowknife starting Tuesday, September 8th. The drive-thru is located behind the downtown Yellowknife Primary Care site (access from 47th street).

This service will be available Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. If demand warrants, the service may be expanded to run weekends.

The NTHSSA notes that this was a popular option when they first opened it at the outset of COVID-19 and they are bringing it back to prepare should there be increased demand for testing.

With many people returning to work and school, increased contact, and regular travel back to the NWT by residents and essential workers the NTHSSA state they are working to enhance our protective measures and make access to testing easy and convenient.

The drive through screening provides a quick and easy option to get a covid-19 test for anyone who is symptomatic in a way that reduces contact and maximizes use of resources to ensure they can efficiently provide testing to residents.

Anyone who has symptoms that may be related to COVID-19 is asked to get tested as soon as possible.

If you would prefer an in-clinic appointment or cannot access the drive through, call public health at 767-9120 or request a callback through their online callback form for Yellowknife clinic bookings.